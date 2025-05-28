Farmworkers at a Wayne County dairy voted against union representation in the first-ever secret ballot election under the New York Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act.

While previous union certification was granted to employees at Merrell Dairy, the New York Public Employment Relations Board overturned it after determining the administrative law judge had improperly limited the pool of eligible employees. PERB officially acknowledged the results of the secret ballot election on May 14.

“The state’s decision to protect farmworkers’ freedom of speech and due process rights is commendable,” said Brian Reeves, president of the New York Vegetable Growers Association. “This is exactly why Grow NY Farms is pushing for changes to this law — to ensure that the rights of all farmworkers are respected, just like every other private sector worker, and that the process is fair, transparent and democratic.”

Grow NY Farms is a group of farms, farmworkers and agricultural organizations that say they advocate for balanced labor laws. The organization has expressed concerns about the card check process that allows union certification without a secret ballot vote. Workers at Merrell Dairy voted against union representation by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1 with a total vote of 44-2.

Under the current farm labor collective bargaining law, agricultural workers do not have the same rights as other private sector workers, including the right to a secret ballot election or to decertify from a union.

Generally, joining together as a union could have more leverage in negotiations with the employer. But, employees are giving up their right to deal directly with employers, and individuals that stand out due to their high performance may not be able to earn extra compensation, according to a fact sheet from Cornell University’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program.

Employees in a union are required to pay dues as well that are about 3% of their wages. Some things that unions can negotiate to improve include pay, benefits, time off, schedules, safety practices and disciplinary procedures.

Karen Merrell, owner of the third-generation dairy farm, said this vote makes it so they can directly work with their employees rather than going through a third party.

“It allows us to be more individualized with our employees, and I think it’s a much more productive process for the employee as well,” Merrell said.

Fair treatment of their employees is important to maintaining a good workplace, she said.

“I think it’s important to have a positive workplace culture where employees feel heard, valued and supported, and I think our employees showed the effects of that in their vote by voting overwhelmingly against the union,” Merrell said.

She said the secret ballot election was supervised by PERB officials.

“If our previous certification hadn’t been overturned and they hadn’t ordered the secret ballot election, our employees would have been stuck with unionization that they overwhelmingly chose not to go forward with,” Merrell said. “I think the secret ballot is important because it gives a true representation of what the employees want.”