SAN ANTONIO — The wave of self-driving cars doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Google’s Waymo revealed they will begin testing their self-driving cars in Alamo City.

In a post on Instagram, the company announced a road trip with stops in San Antonio, Houston and Orlando.

“These vibrant cities will provide unique and interesting learnings as we bring autonomous mobility to more communities. Get ready, the future is on the move!” the post said.

While Waymo only mentions testing and refining their technology with no mention of bringing their self-driving technology to San Antonio, this could be a sign of more to come.

Waymo has already released its technology on Texans after announcing a partnership with rideshare giant Uber, introducing robotaxis to Austin.

There were no dates announced of when the testing will take place.