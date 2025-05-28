LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For a second year, Louisville Food Tours is taking reservations for "Pride Plates: Kentucky’s Queer History Food Tours."

The three-hour walking tour takes patrons through the city’s Highlands neighborhood, stops at multiple locations and tells a section of the state’s history some may not know.

“A lot of people don’t think of Kentucky as being very gay or very queer, but we actually have a whole lot of really interesting history here,” said Richie Goff, marketing director for Louisville Food Tours.

The tour stops at places like Big Bar, Carmichael’s Book Store and Ramsi’s Café. The food and drinks offered are Kentucky staples, Goff said.

Goff added from the businesses featured to the area’s rich history, it all ties back to the heart of what he wants people to get out of this experience.

“You know, this story is a story of resilience; it’s a story of tenacity, but it’s also ultimately a story of joy," Goff said. "There’s a lot of happiness, a lot of laughter on this tour and we really want to express that queer joy is a thing and it will always be a thing."

Goff spent several days sifting through the extensive Williams Nicols Collection at the UofL Library to create the tour. The collection is one of the largest LGBTQ+ repositories in the country.

“We dug back as far as we could, and we really just tried to find the stories that were the most engaging, the most exciting and the ones that really told the story in the most authentic and unique way,” Goff said. “Spend a lot of time digging through things and asking elders in the queer community their stories, what they remember.”

The tour will be offered three days per week beginning in June, and reservations are now open. Each tour lasts three hours, and each time slot is for up to 12 people.