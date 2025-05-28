TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Mall is looking to get a makeover after city and county officials approved funding to go forward with a $240 million mixed-use complex redevelopment project.

Excavators and bulldozers can be seen at work along U.S.-1 in Titusville, as demolition is underway near the Titusville Mall.

What You Need To Know The Titusville Mall has been approved for a $240 million dollar redevelopment project for a mixed-use complex



The former Searstown Mall became a flea market and antique mall after Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018



Titusville and Brevard County approved a $2.4 million dollar grant for economic incentives to get the project started



The project is expected to be finished by 2029

It’s an area that Titusville residents say they know very well.

“I love this area and this mall. I’ve been here for about 13 years and I know that this mall is iconic for the community so I still see a lot of potential here," said Titusville Mall vendor Lance Milam.

But it's potential that hasn’t always been seen.

The former Searstown Mall has been relegated to a flea market and antique mall that vendors like Milam utilize to help support their businesses.

“I’m the director of Liberty Lodge Ministries here in Titusville and we actually have a booth, and we use it to help raise money for our ministry," Milam explained. "We help guys that are struggling with drugs and alcohol.”

Now, the Titusville Mall will look to reach its potential as plans to redevelop it into a multi-use complex have been approved.

Phase 1 begins with the abandoned Sears portion of the mall that has now been demolished.

“It will be a hotel, two restaurants, a multi-family building with 240 units and also the assisted living," said Titusville Resort and Destination LLC, CEO Jessie Wright.

Wright took over the mall in 2018 after Sears filed for bankruptcy.

He says he’s been hoping to build up this complex to match the look of the forever growing Space Coast.

“The area is going through a transition I think with the Space Coast and with SpaceX and NASA," said Wright. "I think we’re going to be getting a lot more people in town to do more business and stay in hotels."

The city of Titusville and Brevard County have already approved a $2.4 million grant in economic incentives to help start the project.

Wright feels the redevelopment in its entirety will go a long way adding jobs and revenue to the area.

“We’re going to be putting in about somewhere better 1,500 to 2,000 jobs and it will definitely help the sales and bring an additional about $28.6 million that’s going to be added on to the North Brevard County GDP," said Wright.

The redevelopment project is set to be complete in 3-4 years so current vendors will be able to use the facilities until it is time for the mall portion to be demolished.

They will then need to find a new home until construction is finished and then they will have an opportunity to once again become a vendor at the mall.