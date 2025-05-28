TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s Downtown Partnership is hosting “What’s Pop-In” events over the next week in several key neighborhoods connecting downtown Tampa.

The events will be held at various small businesses and venues, and those attending will receive free treats, giveaways and other perks.

This is the third year Tampa’s Downtown Partnership has held community outreach events to begin its fiscal year.

Manager of Placemaking and Public Space Development, Ivy Lupco, says the events are a way to help the partnership develop ideas and initiatives for the upcoming year.

“This is our opportunity right now as we plan our net year of operation to really take a moment and pop in to each of the neighborhoods of Tampa’s downtown and their developments. Get to connect with the community members, visitors, people who live, work and play here,” said Lupco. “Ask them what do they want? What do they not like? What do they like in their neighborhood? And we take that information and use it to help guide our initiatives for the following year.”

The “What’s Pop-in” events will run daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations in downtown neighborhoods.

Friday’s event is being held at the Top Shelf Sports Lounge.

For more information on other locations, visit here.