STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Early indicators for a good Memorial Day travel weekend in Door County is signaling Wisconsin's summer travel season is underway.

A fine art fair in Sturgeon Bay helped kick off the summer season in Door County this past weekend. That included businesses like ARTicipation Studio and Gallery.

“I saw lots of customers. It was wonderful,” said owner Claudia Scimeca. “New people and people who come every year to that event. I had a great time.”

What You Need To Know Early indications point to a good weekend for visitors in Door County over Memorial Day weekend Nationally, some travelers are expected to stay closer to home this summer Tourism is a roughly $25 billion industry in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism

ARTicipation is open all year, offering events like Saturday art classes, concerts and poetry reading.

Scimeca said the summer is an important part of the year for her and other businesses in the county.

“I have a steady flow of people, at the very least for the events and the classes that I hold,” she said. “Summer is the time when I expect people to come for more specific things, like purchasing art or some of the products I have.”

Anecdotally, Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County said Memorial Day weekend appeared to be good.

“It seemed to be fairly busy at different locations around the county,” he said. “I saw some posts on social and talked to some business owners who said it was a decent weekend. From my own observation at Jacksonport Maifest, it seems like really nice crowds.”

Jarosh said the weekend was a precursor to what they hope is a good summer.

“What we’re hearing from the national perspective is that people are staying a little closer to home. I think that bodes well for places like Door County,” he said. “We’re a drive-to destination and a lot of folks are a gas tank away from Door County. I think that bodes well for us.”

Scimeca said she sees increasing seasonal traffic heading into Sturgeon Bay. That’s a good sign for what’s ahead, though the overall economic picture could be a variable.

“My gut feeling is people are coming here for experiences maybe a little more than actual purchases. I like to cover that,” she said. “I have experiences for them if that is what they’re looking for.”