ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the creation of more than 20,000 jobs last year in the Orlando area, some job seekers say they are still having a hard time getting an interview.

The region gained more than 25,500 jobs during that time, and CareerSource of Central Florida’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Nilda Blano said it is a trend that is expected to continue.

“We are seeing continued job growth,” she said. “So that’s great for job seekers and it’s wonderful to hear that our industries are continuing to grow.”

She said hospitality and leisure, construction, health care, and business and finance are some of the industries where that job growth has been particularly strong.

“Employers are really looking to diversify their talent,” Blanco said. “Maybe not at the same pace as we see, maybe towards the end of last year. But I think as we continue to see momentum in job growth, employers are going to be moving forward in hiring.”

She says Orlando is outpacing job growth not only in Florida but also nationally. However, job seekers like Danielle Hudick are still facing challenges finding new positions.

Hudick was among the more than 250 people who attended a job fair in Seminole County on Wednesday.

“So, for the three weeks that I’ve been laid off, I’ve had 95 applications out there and have only heard back from two companies,” said Hudick, who previously worked as a project manager. “So, it’s kind of rough. But I mean, everybody, if you’re on the federal side, it’s tough right now, and it’s only going to get tougher.”

Hudick got a chance to talk to some of the departments Wednesday and apply for a few positions, and said she is going to remain optimistic.

“Don’t give up. Keep going and make the best of it. There’s something better on the other side,” she said.

The job fair in Seminole County was one of two that happened on Wednesday, the other was held at the Embassy Suites on International Drive in Orlando.

More than 500 applicants met and spoke with employers representing a range of industries, including hospitality, construction and manufacturing, among others.

Ashley Registe said she’s been applying to jobs for the past five months hasn’t had much luck.

“I’m not hearing back … I’ve been applying every day to a job,” she said.

Blanco says despite the new jobs added, there’s still some hesitation in the business community fueled in part by the country’s current economic uncertainty.

“I think there’s some concern, you know, just looking at what’s happening across the country where we see different job separation and loss. But I think here in Florida and in Orlando specifically, we are definitely growing,” Blanco said.

Blanco says she recommends that job seekers work on their resume to show their skills and also make sure they are prepared when they walk into an interview.

CareerSource of Central Florida offers a variety of resources for job seekers in the area, ranging from resume writing assistance, workshops, to career placement.