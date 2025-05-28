INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, visitors spent $181 billion in the United States in 2024.

However, projections for 2025 have dropped to $169 billion.

What You Need To Know The World Travel and Tourism Council says international visitors spent $181 billion in the U.S. in 2024. In 2025, projections are at $169 billion





Some local businesses have seen a drop off in Canadian tourists who blame the current issues between the US and Canada



Some businesses have seen thousands of dollars in lost revenue

Some Pinellas County businesses have noticed a dip in international tourists, like Gulfside Resorts in Indian Rocks Beach.

Mary Wilkerson, who owns and operates the 36-year-old company, said around 15% of her clients are Canadians and that some have canceled their reservations.

“We’ve developed rapports (with) Canadians, they come and typically stay more than one week, two, or three weeks sometimes,” Wilkerson said.

Gulfside Resorts rents out cottages, many of which are beach front. Wilkerson said she has seen a slump since January in Canadian bookings.

“Within a couple of days we had over a dozen emails,” she said. “And these are from long-term guests. Guests that have been with us for 25 years, guests that call us family.”

Wilkerson blamed the current White House administration’s approach toward Canada, saying her business has lost tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, overseas tourists also are not visiting the U.S. in previous numbers, saying it’s because of travelers facing increased scrutiny: tighter border controls, and a growing number of countries issuing travel warnings for the U.S.