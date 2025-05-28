MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — 1,000 jobs could soon be coming to the Space Coast.
Space Florida is working with a mystery aerospace company on what’s called ‘Project Beep’.
It involves the creation of a new facility that would be located in Exploration Park, a 25-acre site just south of Kennedy Space Center.
The park is already home to the ever-expanding Blue Origin New Glenn rocket factory and the Airbus satellite manufacturing facility.
The undisclosed company's investment would be in the neighborhood of $250 million.
Space Florida CEO Rob Long says a lure for companies like this is the highly skilled workers available for hire on the Space Coast.
“It certainly points to the interest and just the energy behind the industry that is cropping up here around the spaceport," said Long. "Again it speaks to why we are so keen on making sure the business model going forward can support all of that interest.”
While the mystery company would build and maintain the facility, it would be the property of Space Florida who will lease it back to the company for 30 years.
Space Florida numbers show $3 billion of private investment over the next five years.