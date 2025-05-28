We now know the date Rite Aid stores will close across upstate New York.

According to a WARN notice by the New York State Department of Labor, more than 250 locations across the state are set to close on June 4.

This will impact more than 2,700 workers.

Rite Aid is still seeking a buyer for all or some of its stores. A press release states that Rite Aid is now pursuing a "strategic and value-maximizing sale process for substantially all of its assets" and it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.