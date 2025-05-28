TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County officials are looking for community input on how to manage its influx of growth.

They plan to tackle it through a four-part workshop series.

What You Need To Know Lake County faces challenges from unexpected growth and seeks community involvement to manage it



A four-part workshop starting June 2 will explore solutions for infrastructure, agriculture, and preservation



District Commissioner Leslie Campione emphasizes the need for a collaborative long-term vision

The four sessions will discuss preserving natural resources, handling current infrastructure and roads, and improving local agricultural challenges.

“I understand people are frustrated right now,” District 4 County Commissioner Leslie Campione said. “It’s not just the traffic; it’s the sense that growth is spiraling out of control and happening in locations where a lot of us didn’t expect it to happen.”

Campione says the goal is for the county and its cities to work together to create a long-term vision for responsible development. She urges anyone who wants to be involved in this process to do so.

“This is a chance for us to come together and find some solutions,” Campione says. “It gives us the opportunity to do the things we need to do here in Lake County to protect what makes us so special.”

The owners of Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora say they have been negatively affected by the fast-growing population.

The family-owned business has been there since 1963, but owner Hank Scott says the recent spike in growth and development in the county is impacting the way it runs.

“We got a lot of traffic on a road that we must cross to get to another property across the road,” he said. “That is very dangerous for our workers and slow tractors. We need to get out of this part of the county that is moving so fast and get into a more rural place so we can do a better job of farming.”

Scott says it’s not only traffic that’s the problem. It’s the lack of community support.

“We have been here 65 years. It doesn’t get any easier, it gets tougher,” Scott said. “So, the more support we can get from the community and for all the farmers around here, the better. So, we can survive this thing.”

The first workshop is on June 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the county commissioners’ chambers. That meeting will explore growth management tools available to charter counties.

The workshop schedule can be found below:

June 2 – Charter County Workshop (1:30 p.m., Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chambers, 315 W. Main St., Tavares)

Explore growth management tools available to charter counties.

Partner: Florida Association of Counties

June 10 – Planning 101 (2 p.m., Lake County Agricultural Center, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares)

Learn how planning policies and land development regulations support responsible growth.

Partners: Kimley Horn consultants Kelley Klepper and Katy Magruder, Planning and Zoning Board

June 23 – Ag Farmlands Workshop (2 p.m., Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chambers, 315 W. Main St., Tavares)

Discuss local agriculture challenges and available resources.

Partners: State of Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, State Senator Keith Truenow, State Representative Danny Alvarez, 1000 Friends of Florida President Paul Owens, UF/IFAS, local agricultural leaders

June 30 – JPA Roundtable (1 p.m., The Venetian Center, Harris Room, 1 Dozer Court, Leesburg)

Focus on collaborative municipal planning through Joint Planning Agreements.

Partners: Municipal Mayors and City Managers, Dr. Richard Levey of Levey Consulting

Note: No public comment will be taken at the June 30 session, but it is open to the public.