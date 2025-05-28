General Motors is set to invest $888 million in its propulsion plant in Tonawanda.

The plant will help the company's production of small-block V-8 engines for its trucks and SUVs.

The project will support 870 jobs at the plant, which New York state says 177 of those were deemed at risk.

The state is also providing nearly $17 million in in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in return for investment commitments to move the project forward.

“General Motors has been a major manufacturer and one of the largest employers in Western New York for years. This impressive project demonstrates how public/private partnerships can help companies like General Motors expand their operations while supporting jobs in Upstate New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Today’s $888 million investment is great news for the hundreds of workers at the plant and builds on New York’s manufacturing legacy by providing world-class products to the global market. I look forward to seeing New York’s partnership with GM bring the next generation of automotive technology to its Tonawanda plant and I thank them for their tremendous support and belief in Western New York.”