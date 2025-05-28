A proposed casino at Citi Field cleared another legal hurdle this week when the state Senate approved a bill that would allow Mets owner Steve Cohen to repurpose 50 acres of state parkland for the project.

The bill, which passed the Senate in a 54-5 vote Tuesday, follows approval by the state Assembly earlier this month. It now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for final approval.

If signed into law, the measure would change the permitted use of the land surrounding Citi Field, opening the door for Cohen’s proposed Metropolitan Park project, which includes a casino, entertainment venues, restaurants, a 25-acre park and a High Line-inspired pedestrian and cyclist pathway.

“This legislation allows the Metropolitan Park proposal to now be submitted for consideration by the State Gaming Commission for the awarding of a casino license,” said state Sen. John Liu, D-Flushing, who sponsored the bill. “The proposal would create thousands of jobs for local residents and opportunities for local small businesses, and provide over a billion dollars in transit, park, and other infrastructure improvements.”

The 50 acres in question, located around Citi Field in Queens, have always been designated as parkland but have functioned as parking lots since the 1939 World’s Fair, according to Liu.

The changes to land use would only take effect if the state awards the Metropolitan Park proposal a casino license.

Metropolitan Park is one of eight projects competing for three downstate casino licenses expected to be awarded by the New York State Gaming Commission by the end of the year. Developers have until June 27 to submit their applications for a license.

Several proposals have recently dropped out of the running, including a project at Hudson Yards, a Las Vegas Sands proposal at the Nassau Coliseum and a bid to build a casino inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store.

Metropolitan Park is the only casino project proposal to be approved by a local community board, with all six surrounding boards voting in favor, according to Liu. It also has support from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the City Council, which has already voted in favor of zoning modifications to help facilitate the casino’s construction.

“After years of community engagement, thousands of conversations, and the leadership of our local elected officials, we are one step closer to transforming these asphalt lots into something our neighbors can truly be proud of,” Cohen said in a statement.