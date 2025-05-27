The union representing workers at eBay's TCGplayer authentication center in Syracuse says it filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the center's closing, which will cut 220 jobs from the region, was done "to bust the union and evade contract negotiations with the union after more than 600 days of bargaining."

eBay announced last week that TCGplayer, an online trading card game marketplace, would shut its Syracuse Authentication Center and consolidate its operations within a center in Kentucky.

In a statement posted Sunday, the Communications Workers of America accused eBay of deploying security guards to physically and verbally harass members of TCGunion-CWA Local 1123 members at the authentication center.

“Deploying security guards to stalk us immediately after letting us know that we would all be losing our jobs is psychological warfare,” said Zach Freeman, eBay worker and TCGunion-CWA Local 1123 member. “By unleashing this brutal surveillance and intimidation campaign, TCGplayer and eBay are doing everything in their power to punish us for exercising our federally-protected rights to organize.”

eBay didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Members of the local union, area labor leaders and elected officials will rally against the announced closure at 6 p.m. Tuesday night outside the TCGplayer authentication center on South Warren Street in Syracuse.

TCGPlayer is a technology platform for the collectibles industry founded by Chedy Hampson that has operated in Syracuse for 17 years. eBay acquired it in 2022 for about $295 million. The California-based company said at the time that it would help build its commitment to trading card enthusiasts.