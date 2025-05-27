CENTRAL FLORIDA — With the end of the school year, many summer feeding programs ensure students have meals to eat when they are not in classes.

The following programs are available.

Marion County

Youths 18 years old and younger can enjoy free Summer BreakSpot meals and library programs at many Marion County public libraries on specific weekdays June 2-Aug. 8. The Shores Assembly of God will host the program, which is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported statewide by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, on the following dates and locations.

Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE Highway 484, Belleview (The program starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, followed by a noon meal.)

Reddick Public Library, 15150 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick (The progam and meal start at noon Tuesdays.)

Fort McCoy Public Library, 14660 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy (The program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, followed by an 11:30 a.m. meal.)

Headquarters-Ocala Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala (The program lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, with a meal at noon.)

Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon (The program starts at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, followed by a noon meal.)

Forest Public Library, 905 S. Highway 314-A, Ocklawaha (The program starts at 11 a.m. on Fridays, followed by a 12:30 p.m. meal.)

The Marion County Public Schools District also is serving free meals at 29 schools and 12 off-site locations throughout Ocala and the county. These meals, open to all students 18 years old and younger, are provided by the district's Summer Feeding Program and are funded through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Meals must be consumed onsite. The program continues June 4 through July 28, except when noted otherwise on specific locations. School sites are closed on Fridays and the July 4 holiday, with other dates and times varying based on location.

Anthony

Anthony Elementary, 9501 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony (The program ends July 2)

Belleview

Belleview Elementary, 5556 County Highway 484, Belleview (The program ends July 2)

Belleview Middle, 10500 SE 36th Ave., Belleview (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Belleview High, 10400 SE 36th Ave., Belleview (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Citra

North Marion High, 151 W Highway 329, Citra (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

North Marion Middle, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Dunnellon

Dunnellon Middle, 21005 Chestnut St. Dunnellon (The progam ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Dunnellon High, 10055 SW 180th Avenue Road, Dunnellon (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Romeo Elementary, 19550 SW 36th St., Dunnellon (The program ends July 2.)

Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Ocala

Emerald Shores Elementary, 404 Emerald Road Ocala (Closed July 3-4)

Fordham Early Learning Academy, 4000 W Anthony Rd, Ocala (The program ends July 28. Closed July 3-4)

Forest High, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Fort King Middle School, 545 NE 17th Ave., Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, 365 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Howard Middle School, 1655 NW 10th St. Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Liberty Middle School, 4773 SW 95th St., Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Maplewood Elementary, 4751 SE 24th St., Ocala (The program ends July 2.)

Marion Oaks Elementary, 280 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala (The program ends July 2.)

Marion Technical Institute, 1614 E Fort King St., Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Oakcrest Elementary, 1112 NE 28th St., Ocala (The program ends July 2.)

Saddlewood Elementary, 3700 SW 43rd Ct., Ocala (The program ends July 2.)

Shady Hill Elementary, 5959 S Magnolia Ave., Ocala (Closed July 3-4)

Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Ave., Ocala (The program ends July 31. Closed July 3-4)

Silver Springs

East Marion Elementary, 14550 NE 14th Street Road, Silver Springs (The program ends June 26.)

Summerfield

Lake Weir Middle School, 10220 SE Sunset Harbor Road, Summerfield (The program ends July 17. Closed July 3-4)

Weirsdale

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary, 16705 SE 134th Terrace, Weirsdale (The program ends July 10. Closed July 3-4)

Off-Site Locations

Barbara Gaskin Washington Center, 210 NW 12th Ave. Ocala (The program runs June 9-July 24, Mondays-Wednesdays only)

Blessed Trinity Church, 5 SE 17th St. P, Ocala (The program runs June 9-July 25. Closed June 19 and July 4)

Boys & Girls Club, Dr. H.L. Harrell, Sr. Youth Center, 800 SW 12th Ave. (The program runs June 9-July 31. Closed July 4)

Boys & Girls Club, Dunnellon Branch, 20077 SW 110th St. Dunnellon (The program runs June 9-July 31. Closed July 4)

Boys & Girls Club, Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church, 674 Silver Road, Ocala (The program runs June 9-July 31. Closed July 4)

Central Christian Church, 3010 NE 14th St, Ocala (The program ends July 23, Mondays-Wednesdays only)

Church of Christ, 13451 SE 122nd Place, Ocklawaha (The program ends July 2.)

E.D. Croskey Center, (The program ends July 31. Closed June 19 and July 4)

Florida Aquatic Swimming & Training, 4635 SW 67th Ave., Ocala (The program ends July 24. Closed July 4)

Howard Academy, 306 NW 7th Ave. Building 3, Ocala (The program ends June 26. Only snacks served)

Revealing Truth Ministries, 7575 SW 62nd Ct., Ocala (The program ends July 31. Closed June 19 and July 4)

YMCA Ocala, 3200 SE 17th St, Ocala (The program ends July 24. Closed July 4)

Orange County

Orange County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services and Summer BreakSpot will offer lunch at no charge to students 18 years old and younger with a Mobile Lunch program. From Monday, June 2 through July 25, lunches will be served Mondays through Fridays. Meals must be consumed on premises at specific libraries. The following are the library locations and times.

Chickasaw Branch, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.)

Fairview Shores Branch, 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.)

Hiawassee Branch, 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

North Orange Branch, 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

South Creek Branch, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando (12:15-12:45 p.m.)

South Trail Branch, 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando (11-11:30 a.m.)

Summer BreakSpot offers free breakfast, lunch supper and/or snack that Orange County school students 18 years old and under can enjoy while school is out. Meals are available Mondays through Thursdays, except on June 30 and on the July 4 holiday. The following schools are not closed on Fridays. East Lake Elementary, Hidden Oaks Elementary, Riverdale Elementary, Rock Springs Elementary, Southwood Elementary and Sun Blaze Elementary.

The Orange County Public Schools' Summer Feeding program website provides specific dates and meal times, locations to obtain the meals and menus.

Osceola County

Students in Osceola County who are 18 years old and under also can participate in Summer BreakSpot meal programs that include breakfast, lunch and/or snacks. Dial 211 to find out a location and dates near you.

Seminole County

Starting Monday, June 2, Seminole County Public Schools' Red Apple Dining and Summer BreakSpot will team up to provide free, nutritionally balanced meals to children and teens 18 years old or younger while classes are out for the summer. Students can receive breakfast and lunch, but meals must be eaten on site. Red Apple Dining has set up a website that provides specific dates and meal times, locations to obtain the meals, menus, ingredients and nutrition details.

Volusia County

School Way Café, a department of Volusia County Schools, will provide meals to children and teens 18 years old or younger during the summer at no charge through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program will operate Monday, June 9 to Thursday, July 24, with meals served Mondays through Thursdays, except on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth and on the July 4 holiday. Dates at some sites may vary.

Students in summer school will receive the free meals at the campus they are attending, but all youths within that age group may receive meals. Parents or guardians of children not participating in a school program must order meals 24 hours in advance by contacting the front office of the participating school site because registration is required and meals must be eaten on site. During the designated mealtime service, the registered families must check in at the office.

The following are participating program sites and the period of time they are covering:

Daytona Beach

Campbell Middle School, 625 S. Keech St. (June 9 - July 31)

Champion Elementary, 921 Tournament Dr. (June 9 - July 24)

David C. Hinson Sr. Middle School, 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd. (July 1-July 24)

Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd. (June 9 - July 24)

Palm Terrace Elementary, 1825 Dunn Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

R.J. Longstreet Elementary, 2745 S. Peninsula Dr. (June 9 - July 24)

Seabreeze High School, 2700 N. Oleander Ave. (July 1 - July 24)

Turie T. Small Elementary, 800 South St. (June 9 - July 17)

Westside Elementary, 1210 Jimmy Ann Dr. (June 2 - July 31)

DeLand

Citrus Grove Elementary, 729 Hazen Road (July 1 - July 24)

DeLand High School, 800 North Hill Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

George Marks Elementary, 1000 N. Garfield Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

Woodward Elementary, 1201 S. Woodward Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

DeLeon Springs

Louise S. McInnis Elementary, 5175 U.S. Highway 17 (July 1 - July 24)

Deltona

Deltona Lakes Elementary, 2135 Providence Blvd. (June 9 - July 24)

Galaxy Middle School, 2400 Eustace Ave. (July 1 - July 24)

Pine Ridge High School, 926 Howland Blvd. (June 9 - July 24)

Pride Elementary, 1100 Learning Lane (June 9 - July 24)

Spirit Elementary, 1500 Meadowlark Dr. (June 9 - July 31)

Sunrise Elementary, 3155 Phonetia Dr. (June 9 - July 24)

Edgewater

Indian River Elementary, 650 Roberts Road (June 9 - July 24)

Holly Hill

Holly Hill School, 1500 Center Ave. (June 9 - July 31)

New Smyrna Beach

Coronado Elementary, 3550 Michigan Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

Chisholm Elementary, 557 Ronnoc Lane (June 9 - July 24)

New Smyrna Beach High School, 1015 10th St. (July 1 - July 24)

Orange City

Manatee Cove Elementary, 734 W. Ohio Ave. (June 9 - July 31)

University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave. (July 1 - July 31)

Ormond Beach

Tomoka Elementary, 999 Old Tomoka Road (July 1 - July 24)

Osteen

Osteen Elementary, 500 Doyle Road (June 9 - July 24)

Pierson

T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School, 100 E. Washington Ave. (June 9 - July 24)

Port Orange

Cypress Creek Elementary, 6100 South Williamson Blvd. (June 9 - July 24)

Spruce Creek Elementary, 642 Taylor Road (June 9 - July 24)

Sugar Mill Elementary, 1101 Charles St. (June 9 - July 31)

Sweetwater Elementary, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd. (June 9 - July 24)

South Daytona

South Daytona Elementary, 600 Elizabeth Place (June 9 - July 24)

A separate Volusia County Summer Food Service program will provide free breakfast and lunch meals for children and teens no older than 18 years old from June 2 through Aug. 8 on Mondays through Fridays. All sites will be closed July 4. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.

Daytona Beach

Allen Chapel AME Camp Divine, 580 George W. Engram Blvd. (June 9-Aug. 8; closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30 through July 4) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center, 925 George Engram Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway. (June 2-Aug. 9) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Faith Academy, 1011 W. International Speedway Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.; lunch: noon-12:45 p.m.

Hope Place Library, 1310 Wright St. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, 825 Derbyshire Road (June 9-Aug. 1; closed June 18-19) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.

Like A Boss Career Camp, 1031 Mason Ave; (June 2-Aug. 8; closed Fridays) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 700 S. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 8) Lunch only: noon-1:30 p.m.

Palmetto Park Neighborhood Center, 450 Whitney St. (June 2-Aug. 8; closed Fridays) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Salvation Army Daytona Beach, 1555 LPGA Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 8; closed July 5) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (June 2-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Rock Church, 331 Rose Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Sunnyland Park, 825 Washington St. (June 2-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (June 2-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.



DeBary

DeBary Hall Summer Camp, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 9-July 25) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R Beall Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.



DeLand

Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave. (June 9-July 25) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4)> Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 9-Aug. 1)>/li> Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

House Next Door Homework Club, 422 S. Delaware Ave. (June 9-July 31; closed on Fridays and June 19) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-12:30 p.m.

Lexington Club Apartments, 920 Hunters Creek Dr. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

New Covenant Baptist Church, 1350 Blue Lake Ave. (July 1-Aug. 1) Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.

Salvation Army of West Volusia, 1240 S. High St. (June 9-July 18) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

SportsTyme Summer Camp, 1400 Aquarius Ave. (June 2-July 31) Lunch only: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

YMCA DeLand, 761 International Speedway Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.



DeLeon Springs

Malloy Community Center, 330 Retta St. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Deltona

Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon, 2329 California St. (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Campbell Park, 1315 Briarwood Ave.(June 9-Aug. 1) Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Dewey Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd. (June 9 through Aug. 1) Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.

Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd. (June 9-Aug. 1) Lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Lake Butler Skate Park, 301 Courtland Blvd. (June 9 through Aug. 1) Lunch only: noon to 1 p.m.

Life Fellowship Church, 1420 Courtland Blvd., (June 2-Aug. 8; closed June 30-July 4) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Manny Rodriguez Park, 1570 Overton St. (June 9-Aug. 1) Lunch only: noon-1 p.m.

YMCA Four Townes, 280 Wolf Pack Run (June 3-Aug. 9) Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.



Edgewater

Boys & Girls Club Edgewater, 211 N. Ridgewood Ave. (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

KC Society Summer Camp, 2120 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 9 (June 2-Aug. 8) Lunch only: 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

YMCA Southeast Volusia, 148 W. Turgot Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.



Holly Hill

ASRC Enrichment Camp, 929 Ridgewood Ave. (June 2-Aug. 7; closed Fridays) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill, 1044 Daytona Ave. (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; noon-1 p.m.

YMCA – Holly Hill, 1046 Daytona Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) . Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.



Lake Helen

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Dr. (June 2-Aug. 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) Breakfast: : 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; lunch: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.



New Smyrna Beach

Babe James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Daytona State College NSB Campus, 940 10th St. (June 2-July 31) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.



Orange City

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.; lunch: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Twinkle Toes ELC, 399 N. Orange Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Twinkle Toes ELC No. 2, 1145 S. Volusia Ave. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Valentine Park, 1511 W. French Ave. (June 9-July 25) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.



Ormond Beach

Calvary Christian Academy, 1681 W. Granada Blvd. (June 2-July 18; closed June 30-July 4) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Nova Community Center, 440 N. Nova Road (June 23-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

South Ormond Neighborhood Center, 176 Division Ave. (June 9-July 31) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

YMCA Ormond Beach, 500 Sterthaus Dr. (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.



Port Orange

YMCA Port Orange, 4701 City Center Parkway (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon-1:30 p.m.



South Daytona

James Street Park, 170 James St. (June 9-July 25) Breakfast: 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.



These rural sites will serve grab-and-go meals:

Linage Escogido Church, 495 Ponce DeLeon Blvd., DeLeon Springs (June 3-July 17) Breakfast & lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only)

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast and lunch: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Additionally, Volusia County’s Summer Food Service Program will provide meals only to children who are enrolled at these restricted sites:

Atlas Academy #3, 152 Fairview Ave., Daytona Beach (June 2-July 25) Breakfast: 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; lunch: noon-1 p.m.

Bethel Christian Academy Preschool, 312 N. Duss St., New Smyrna Beach (June 2-Aug. 8) Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell, 813 Mary Ave., New Smyrna Beach (June 2-Aug 1; closed June 19 and June 30-July 4) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Little Explorers Montessori,408 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater (June 2-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Warner Christian Academy, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona (June 2-Aug. 1) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.





