COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Schmitz is the founder and CEO of Peak Retirement Planning.

It's a company that works with over 900 clients plan the financial stages of their retirement. He said his clients nearing retirement or in retirement have been a little worried recently, especially worried about their 401(k).

“It may be worrisome to see the market go up and down as much at this point because now you're going to start to need money from your 401(k), and that's what we call a sequence of returns. Risk is when the market goes down. But then you need to take out money, it's a double loss. And the question becomes of do we have enough time to make it back up?” said Schmitz.

With the recent stock market volatility, Schmitz believes people shouldn’t be worried. He tells his clients to deal with the fluctuating stock market and to trust that the money will come back over time because stock markets fluctuate often.

“We get emotional. We say, hey, I don't want to deal with all these ups and downs. We sell off at an $80,000 amount. We lost $20,000. Now we have everything in cash. We may not be able to see the upside of it coming back up,” said Schmitz.

But when it comes to people just starting out in their career and beginning to contribute to their 401(k), this is what he said:

“Use these opportunities of market volatility when the market goes down to maybe put more into your 401(k) to take advantage of some opportunities,” said Schmitz.

Overall, a fluctuating stock market will impact your 401(k), but depending on your age and what stage of life you’re in will determine your strategy on how to handle your retirement finances moving forward.

“As we know, we can't withdraw this until 59 and a half anyways, so maybe we can buy some time in the market by understanding where we're at and when we're going to need it,” said Schmitz.