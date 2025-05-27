Spectrum will be holding an onsite interview event to hire customer service representatives at its Cheektowaga call center next week.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 3 from 4-7 p.m. at Appletree Business Park on 2875 Union Road in Cheektowaga.
There, applicants will have the opportunity to speak with team leaders.
The role offers a starting wage of $20/hour, with an additional $.75 shift differential for evening work hours.
Applicants are encouraged to complete the online application and assessment before arriving.
To learn more and/or apply, click here.