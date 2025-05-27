APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is investing in making its downtown a better place.

What You Need To Know At their May 21 city council meeting, commissioners voted to award a $50,000 grant to Main Street Apopka , a nonprofit organization that focuses on the needs of Apopka's small business owners and the surrounding community members

Main Street Apopka

Their comprehensive work plan centers around restoring and revitalizing downtown's economic vitality, design, promotion, and organization



The money will help the organization in their efforts to work on the economic development of the city’s downtown district. The city will disburse the funds in quarterly payments



One of the organization's goals is to strengthen old downtown historic areas by encouraging people to reinvest into their community

At their May 21 city council meeting, commissioners voted to award a $50,000 grant to Main Street Apopka, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the needs of Apopka’s small business owners and the surrounding community members.

Their comprehensive work plan centers around restoring and revitalizing downtown’s economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.

The money will help the organization in their efforts to work on the economic development of the city’s downtown district. The city will disburse the funds in quarterly payments.

Owners of True Coffee, Spencer Rowley and his brother, said being born and raised in Apopka they felt opening their business in its downtown felt right. Their passion for coffee is what inspired these two brothers to open their business just four months ago.

“We took vacations around coffee, just have always had a love for it. And then we got into the science of coffee,” Rowley said.

He shared that the building where True Coffee is located now used to be an old bus station built in 1954. Main Street Apopka helped them preserve it.

“The best part, obviously, is the support we get from the community. We’ve had a lot of support and help from our city, the city of Apopka and then Main Street Apopka, with Caitlin Kasheta, that she’s a huge part of that,” he said.

Executive director of Main Street Apopka Caitlin Kasheta says until now they had been relying on private donations, so this award from the city is a big help.

“Well, that was a huge moment for our program," she said. You know, that’s something that we have been working together with the city to develop for about two years now since we began in 2023. And that money basically just sets the foundation for us moving forward at a very rapid pace.”

Kasheta says one of their goals is to strengthen old downtown historic areas by encouraging people to reinvest into their community.

“Our number one priority is the businesses that are already here, and our next priority will to be to recruit new businesses as we like to focus on the small business, so more mom-and-pop shops,” Kasheta said.

Rowley said he invites other business owners to come to Apopka and work to make its downtown a place where residents and visitors will want to live, work and play.

“I definitely say come here, it’s on the come up. There’s a lot of wonderful businesses here. If we could have picked any other city in Central Florida, we would have still picked Apopka. It’s been an amazing experience so far,” Rowley said.

According to Kasheta, the next step in this process for the nonprofit will be to apply for an apprenticeship under the Main Street America program, an organization that has been helping strengthen and re-energize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts for more than 45 years across the country.