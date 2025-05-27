AUSTIN, Texas — The Lone Star State’s first brick-and-mortar Google Store is opening this week in North Austin.
On Friday, May 30, the Google Store located at the Domain Northside will open its doors to the public at 10 a.m.
According to a Google article, the store will be “the place to experience Google AI in your hands. Whether you’re a lifelong Pixel user or new to Google products, you’ll find something to love.”
Some upcoming events listed on the website include a Pixel Photography Workshop and Season Pixel Portrait Studio.
With Friday’s grand opening, it becomes Google’s seventh retail location in the U.S.
The store is located at 11701 Domain Blvd., Suite 164, near the Tecovas and Nordstrom stores.