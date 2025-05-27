FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — There’s a new hotel open for business in Flagler Beach called Compass by Margaritaville.

The hotel is right in the heart of the City of Moody Boulevard and S. Daytona Avenue.

Business owners in Flagler Beach are hopeful this new hotel means big business for them.

“It’s great if we get customers,” said Lawrence Wittmer, owner of Beachfront Snack Shack.

Wittmer lives a simple life selling snacks to locals and tourists.

“On a day like today, right after a holiday, probably 10 or 12 will come through the snack side really,” Wittmer said.

Wittmer is hoping the hotel brings in more business for him.

“Hopefully they’ll come here and stay a couple of nights,” Wittmer said.

Rachel McDermott, owner of Yes Coffee, loves all things coffee.

“I’ve been making coffee since I was 14 years old," she said. "That was my first job as a barista, I’ve loved it for many years."

Her business is right across the street from the new hotel.

“We’re really thrilled to have them, they’re bringing a lot of excitement for the area,” McDermott said.

But the hotel brought a fair share of challenges for her coffee shop.

“Construction was rough," she said. "It was really hard. We lost a few days of business, about four days of business due to construction, and a water line burst. It was unfortunate, but you have to roll with the punches."

All in all, McDermott said she is hopeful for the future.

“The fact that we have parking back again is great," she said. "Even though it has been difficult and off and on with this road construction, we still haven’t really seen any issues with our sales or our business whatsoever."

Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King sent Spectrum News 13 a statement about the opening:

“Very excited to have Compass by Margaritaville finally opening. This will provide our community with not only a beautiful place for visitors to stay but also adds to our downtown economy. The Bhoola family who own the new hotel is welcomed as locals, as they do live locally. They are adding so much to our community through adding jobs and a beautiful place to enjoy great dining and fantastic views.”