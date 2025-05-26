MILWAUKEE — It has been just over a year since Wisconsin’s largest convention center completed a major $456 million expansion.

Since then, leaders with the Wisconsin Center District, who operate the convention center, said bookings and demand have been strong.

According to data from Baird Center, the convention space hosted 192 events between the May 2024 grand opening and April 2025. It is about 70 more events than it hosted in 2023.

Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks said the larger space and modern amenities have made attracting conventions and events easier.

“The number of events that we have is indicative of what our potential is. We had a great first year. We have a great second and third year booked already. We can do more,” said Brooks.

Brooks said Baird Center has some events scheduled out as far as 2035. From big conventions to smaller events, Brooks said his sales team is focused on bringing as much business to the facility, and the city, as possible.

“As long as there is an empty date or empty room, our sales team is out there trying to maximize the usage of the facility. It is not just about having our facility booked, it is what that means to the market,” said Brooks.

Since the expansion was completed, some nearby businesses said they have seen a positive impact. Doc’s Smokehouse is located less than a block from the convention center.

Doc’s Smokehouse General Manager Jimmy Hall said they are pleased to see more events taking place at Baird Center. He said even the smallest events are good for business.

“The small is still there, and the large is getting larger, and we are seeing thousands of people per event, multiple events per month that we have never seen before,” said Hall.

Now, a year after completion, Brooks said his team is working to keep the momentum going.

“The numbers are important, but we are never going to be satisfied with what we have,” said Brooks.