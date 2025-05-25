ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are moving forward to the next step in one of their downtown projects.

This week, city council members approved a $105,000 contract to start construction on The Canopy, which will be built on 10 acres underneath I-4.

What You Need To Know The Canopy is a 10-acre project, which will be built underneath I-4 in Downtown Orlando



Orlando City Council approved a contract this week, so staff say they expect construction to start this year



The hub will become an entertainment space and bridge both sides of downtown together



Nearby businesses are hopeful The Canopy will draw more customers to their shops

They introduced the idea last year. The area will become an entertainment space with art and light shows, while integrating different forms of transportation for convenience.

Urban Project Manager Martin Hudson said this is part of the city’s downtown revitalization initiative.

“There was a recognition by the community that we really want to do something in that space that bridges both sides of the interstate for the downtown area, and so that is actually the core objective of the project,” said Hudson.

Hudson tells Spectrum News 13 that safety concerns from people they surveyed about the project was a priority when planning it.

“Along with all the design elements that are there to help with the safety and security of the space, we will have people in the space, police will be in the space, so we really are taking this serious,” he said.

The project will stretch from Church Street to Washington Street and be bordered by Garland Avenue and Hughey Avenue. Right now, the area is temporary parking and ride share lots.

Hudson said this project will also grow the downtown economy.

“This is about creating something that will bring people into downtown 365 days a year,” said Hudson. “That’s a very important thing to support the local business community, the local restaurants, the local shops.”

Donnie Huesing owns The Bao Spot Orlando, located on Church Street. He sells bao, sandwiches, and boba tea at his restaurant, which is open until 3 a.m.

“I’m really excited about it and what it brings. I think it will bring more people here to this area of downtown Orlando and Church Street,” said Huesing.

City staff says construction will start this year and expects it to wrap up in 20 months.