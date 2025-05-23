TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Florida as the fishing capital of the world and this Memorial Day weekend, many will be fishing in the state’s waters.

The extension is providing a potential boost to those businesses that thrive on the water, such as Due West Fishing Charters Capt. Brandon Lindsey says the extension will benefit areas along the coast like Tarpon Springs

They’ll have a wider window to do so this year, as the governor recently announced an extended 126-day Gulf red snapper recreational season. The extension is providing a boost to those businesses that thrive on the water.

Along the docks in Tarpon Springs, charter Capt. Brandon Lindsey finishes cleaning his boat.

"We have two grouper/snapper boats and two crab boats that are here,” he said.

He just returned from a trip to the Gulf, and is looking forward to recreational Gulf red snapper season starting up.

“Snapper season is definitely the busiest time of year," Lindsey said. "It’s every day for the whole season.”

Lindsey is the captain at Due West Fishing Charters. He’s been leading charters for more than 20 years. It’s a passion tied to the family business — the restaurant Rusty Bellies, located next door, where patrons can expect to see red snapper on the menu.

“They’re an awesome fight," Lindsey said. "They’re great to eat, bright colors — I think is a big part of it. It’s just people love snappers, it’s what they love.”

This season, there will be a little more love to go around, with the record-breaking 126-day recreational red snapper season this year. It is a positive and welcome change, Lindsey said, noting that the extension will benefit areas along the coast like Tarpon Springs.

“I think it’s good because all of these communities got hit by hurricanes, the whole west coast this past year," Lindsey said. "That’ll bring a bunch of money back into the communities with people wanting to go fishing. Recreational — they stay in hotels, they eat at the restaurants, they buy from the tackle shops. So I think it’s good all-around to get some of these places back on their feet.”

For anyone wanting to fish for red snapper, Lindsey said they'll have to go quite a ways out on the water — a normal run on a snapper trip is 55 to 60 miles off-shore.

“For me, it’s almost all locals in the Central Florida area," he said. "From here to Orlando, to some guys on the east central coast come over here because our season is just so long compared to the east coast season.”

Lindsey said all ne needs now is for the tide to remain in his favor.

“Hopefully some good weather," he said. "A lot of good weather and no storms.”

The Gulf red snapper summer season will run Saturday through Monday weekend and then reopen daily June 1 through July 31. The fall season runs daily from Sept. 1-14, and then Friday through Sunday for the remainder of the year.