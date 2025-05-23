CHARLOTTE, N.C. — AAA estimates over 45 million families are traveling 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day holiday season.

But recent reports suggest more people are staying closer to home, opting for a more affordable staycation experience instead.

According to a survey just released by Bankrate, 54% of Americans are spending less on travel, dining out and entertainment compared with 2024. These results mirror findings from its April study, which showed less than half of people in the country plan to travel during the warmer months.

Finances and lack of interest were some of the major reasons cited for families’ staycation plans.

North Carolina businesses and venues are preparing for more families staying home to save funds.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation said it is expecting a 20% increase in visitors, which is 200,000-300,000 additional parkgoers during the Memorial Day weekend.

Discovery Place Science museum said it is also preparing for a possible influx of staycationers.

Alyssa Mulliger is senior director of communications at the museum.

Mulliger estimates they'll be serving thousands of families this weekend and throughout the summer.

"Holidays are a very popular time for families to visit Discovery Place Science,” Mulliger said. “We are fully staffed and prepared to welcome all those guests to our museum.”

Lucia and Kyle Livingstone are one of many families choosing to stay closer to home this weekend.

“Traveling at a high holiday time is kind of tough with a 2-year-old,” Lucia Livingstone said. “We like to travel at lower peak times."

"It's so much easier to stay local," Kyle Livingstone said.

Air travel numbers show many residents are steering away from their typical travel plans.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said compared with last year, it is projecting a 9% decrease in passengers during Memorial Day weekend, representing the May 22 through May 27 travel period.

A Raleigh-Durham International Airport spokesperson said traffic projections were not immediately available.