MILWAUKEE — Donna Gallardo still remembers the “bang, bang, bang” she heard coming from upstairs in her local community center when she was a young girl.

Curiosity led her up the steps as she followed the noise and found a boxing gym.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool,’” Gallardo recalled.

The next day, she returned and got a coach, jumpstarting what would become a decades-long journey as an amateur boxer.

But it wasn’t easy. As a woman in the male-dominated world of boxing, Gallardo said it was difficult for her to find a space. She said she wasn’t always taken seriously.

That’s part of why, later in life, she began coaching other women in one-on-one private sessions.

“It was really fulfilling for me because I was really changing how women approached the sport,” Gallardo said.

Still, Gallardo wanted to do more, especially after getting pregnant with a baby girl.

“I just wanted to create a full circle around that whole experience. Having a girl really meant that I needed to step into my own shoes and really go after what I wanted,” she said.

What she wanted was to create a women’s only boxing gym, where women could feel safe, vulnerable and a sense of “exclusivity.” And she would be their leader.

As far as what that gym’s name would be, Gallardo kept coming back to one thing.

“I just kept coming back to the wolf because the female wolf is a protector of its pack and just sets the foundation for the cubs and does a lot of the work while the male wolf is out hunting,” she said.

In late October 2024, she opened SheWolf MKE, a women’s only boxing gym in the Silver City neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering everything from strength and conditioning classes to boxing lessons, its main mission is to empower members, no matter their background in the sport.

It’s been doing just that over the last seven months.

“They’re finding their space, their voice, their power,” Gallardo said.

Member Leana Yang had never put on a boxing glove in her life until she joined SheWolf MKE. She said the choice to join — knowing it was a women’s only gym — was a no brainer.

“Right away, I knew it was safe without me having to have anyone vet it for me,” Yang said.

While nervous about starting her boxing journey, she said the women coaches made all the difference.

“They set a very comfortable and non-judgmental environment, allowing us to be in a space where, like you know what, if I mess up… I don’t feel judged. If anything, I feel empowered and encouraged,” she said.

That empowerment trickles down to a simple push-up. Instead of shouting the traditional, "Get down and give me 10,” Yang said coaches approach training through an empowerment-first lens.

“They really train me to be like, ‘You own that push up. That push up is yours. You own it. Don’t let the push up own you,’” she said.

This mindset is part of why SheWolf MKE has become much more than a training space. It’s nurtured a thriving community of women.

“We’re not just going in there, boxing and leaving. I’ve met some of the best people there that I now call my friends,” Yang said.

Gallardo is feeling the effects of it too.

“Starting this chapter with my own gym here made a lot of sense. It gave me freedom, and it just gave me a sense of belonging, not just for myself, but for others,” Gallardo said.

Member Dom Alvarado-Gonzalez said unlike her other gym experiences that often felt “clicky,” SheWolf MKE has felt accepting.

“Regardless of if you’ve been coming since the beginning or you just started, it’s a very welcoming environment,” Alvarado-Gonzalez said.

She said she feels safe being challenged at SheWolf MKE because everyone is at a different fitness level.

“Sometimes it can be intimidating to be in a space where you’re like, ‘I don’t feel welcome or seen,’” Alvarado-Gonzalez said. “So I think that having those spaces that feel wholesome, especially when you’re a woman, a woman of color, I think it’s so crucial in a city that’s so heavily segregated.”

Another reason some women members may be feeling more confident is due to the self-defense classes that SheWolf MKE offers.

Gallardo said back in 2021, she saw a major draw among women to learn it, so she got her certification. Now, she and her gym manager are teaching others about prevention, awareness and more. Yang said the skills she learned through the course have allowed her to feel safer in her own body out in public.

“If I’m alone, I know how to protect myself, and I feel really confident about it,” Yang said.

Gallardo and other members said Milwaukee needed a gym space like this

“There’s not a gym like SheWolf,” Yang said. “There’s not a gym that promotes not only the sport and the staying active but also the women empowerment.”

Now, that’s going to extend even further. Gallardo said she’s starting a nonprofit, named “Lioness Academy,” tied to SheWolf MKE that will offer young girls in underrepresented communities a scholarship to join the gym.

She said she hopes it will give young girls a home and a chance to learn a sport they may not otherwise have access to.

“But boxing is not the means to the end or the end. We’re really trying to cultivate leadership skills through the sport,” Gallardo said.

She said they’ll do that through monthly workshops that will teach them life skills along the way.

Ultimately, Gallardo said she just wants to be a “pack leader” for other females and give them a chance to find the confidence she once did as a young girl in boxing.

“I want to lead the way for women here.”