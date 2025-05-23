Arlington National Cemetery is traditionally a focus of the United States’ Memorial Day observances, but this year there is added significance. The cemetery, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army, is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Army.

More than 400,000 people are buried at Arlington, including soldiers, veterans and members of their families, dating as far back as the American Revolution





On Memorial Day weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the cemetery, including the Tanner Ampitheatre, which hosted its first Memorial Day ceremony in 1868





Also, this weekend is the only time of year when visitors can leave a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and meet one of the tomb's guards

For senior historian Allison Finkelstein, her office has been focusing on both honoring fallen soldiers and observing the Army's milestone anniversary.

“It gives us an opportunity to really think about how the Army has impacted the nation," she said. "It allows us to explore the different people who have served and supported the U.S. Army, many of whom are buried right here in Arlington National Cemetery."

Also, this weekend is the only time of year when visitors can leave a flower at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and meet one of the tomb's guards. Finkelstein said she wants visitors to know that with every step on campus, there is something to learn.

“We have somebody buried and memorialized here at Arlington who connects to you and your community,” she said. “We have every American here from every type of region, from every background, every religion, every race, ethnicity — everyone is represented here. This is your cemetery. It's your history.”

As Arlington prepares for its Memorial Day events, Finkelstein said she also hopes people remember the reason for the observances.

“It is about the war dead," she said. "It is about honoring them and remembering them. It is not a holiday about celebration. It's a holiday about remembrance, about mourning and about solemnity."