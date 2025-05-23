CELEBRATION Fla. — Hotels and vacation homes in Orange and Osceola counties are already seeing a boost in reservations this week after Universal’s Epic Universe opened its doors to the public on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Hotels and vacation homes in Central Florida are reporting an increase in bookings because of Epic Universe



Universal's Epic Universe officially opened to the public on Thursday





Vacation homes, specifically, are seeing more domestic travelers visiting the area for Memorial Day weekend and Epic Universe's opening

These hotels and vacation homes are not only expecting travelers from across the nation and beyond, but they are planning for several local families to make their way out to the parks, restaurants, hotels and tourist areas as well this Memorial Day weekend and opening weekend for the park.

Alma De Villa has worked all over the world for Meliá Hotels. She now manages the Orlando-Celebration location.

“It's what we love, and we are passionate about, and we know that people really like to come to Orlando,” De Villa said.

With nearly 300 rooms and multiple apartment-style suites, De Villa said she takes pride in making sure locals and tourists from afar feel welcome and at home at Meliá.

“Well, great impact,” she said in reference to the influence Epic Universe has had on bookings. “Thus far, 14% occupancy increase in Kissimmee area. For us, at Meliá Orlando Celebration, around 9%. We expect more as we approach through the summer.”

“With the opening of Epic Universe, we are going to see, of course, an increase in hotel occupancy and also in room revenue and, in general, revenue for Kissimmee, for Orange County, for Orlando," she added. :So, this is great news. Wonderful news. We are all excited about it, and, well, we are ready to welcome all of our guests and for them to enjoy the epic universe.”

De Villa said to keep up with the influx of clients they expect to see, the hotel is launching a shuttle service to Epic Universe. They also have various themed events, such as an upcoming wine festival this weekend.

Not only are hotels seeing a boost, but also a slower pace of vacationing: luxury vacation homes.

“We're definitely seeing an increase in the domestic market at the moment," said Top Tier at Reunion CEO Jodie Greene. "Just because it's easier for the domestic market to travel. The international market needs a little bit more time to plan."

Greene said Top Tier is specifically seeing an increase in local families who want a relaxing staycation this Memorial Day weekend and for the opening weekend of Epic Universe.

“When you stay in these homes, you don't feel like you're in Osceola County," Greene said. "You don't feel like you're right up the street from your house."

Greene said it has been hard to judge how much of a boost they have seen since the opening day of Epic Universe because many reservations are coming in at the last minute for domestic travelers.

“Domestic, we're seeing people book today for a couple of days time," she said. "So it's completely different. It's really hard to judge, though, but we like it. We're welcoming everyone and we're really excited to see everyone enjoy it."