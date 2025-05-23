BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — More than 500 health care workers in southwestern Ohio will be losing their jobs after two companies said West Chester Hospital won't be renewing contracts with them.

The contracts ending are with food service company Morrison Healthcare and a support company called Crothall Healthcare.

According to layoff notices sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Morrison Healthcare will be laying off 256 employees whereas Crothall Healthcare will be laying off 300, which is 556 combined.

Of them, 116 employees being affected are in Butler County area and the others are in Hamilton County.

All of the layoffs will be effected July 25, according to the layoff notices.