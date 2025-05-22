AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Axios partners with Harris Poll to conduct a survey into the reputation of some of the most recognizable brands in America.

What You Need To Know The 2025 poll was released on Tuesday, and two Texas-based companies were near the bottom of the list



Tesla and X, both owned by billionaire Elon Musk, came in at No. 95 and No. 98, respectively



In previous years, Tesla was featured in the top 10



SpaceX was the highest ranked company owned by Musk, coming in at No. 86 with a “fair” rating

The Axios Harris Poll surveyed approximately 16,500 Americans about their feelings on the top 100 “most visible” companies, ranked them and gave them a rating of excellent, very good, good, fair, poor or very poor.

The 2025 poll was released on Tuesday, and two Texas-based companies were near the bottom of the list.

Tesla and X, both owned by billionaire Elon Musk, came in at No. 95 and No. 98, respectively.

In previous years, Tesla was featured in the top 10. The electric car company was even given an “excellent” score and peaked at No. 8 on the poll in 2021.

In fact, Tesla had the largest drop of any company from 2024, plummeting 32 spots on the list.

X, which was formerly known as Twitter before Musk purchased the social media platform, rose one spot from the previous year, but it received a “very poor” rating.

SpaceX was the highest ranked company owned by Musk, coming in at No. 86 with a “fair” rating.

Other Texas-based companies featured in the poll included Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, which both received a “good” rating and were ranked No. 73 and No. 74. But Southwest Airlines dropped 12 places from the previous year, as the Dallas-based airline has made some changes to decades-long policies in recent months.

Austin-based Dell came in at No. 36 and ExxonMobil at No. 66.

The full rankings are available on Axios’ website.