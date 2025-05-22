Walmart says newly-implemented tariffs could force it to raise prices, but not everyone is convinced. President Donald Trump recently called on the company to “eat the tariffs,” accusing it of using the situation to boost profits.

With potential price hikes looming, some shoppers are turning to a tariff-proof alternative: thrift stores.

Unlike retail stores where prices fluctuate with inflation and international costs, thrift shops rely on local donations, which keeps prices low.

“Our thrift stores are just like department stores,” says Luana Lovenguth, the chief social enterprise officer with Syracuse Rescue Mission. “Anything that you would find inside there, you would find inside here, except for our prices are 60 to 90% off retail prices. ... It’s definitely a challenge to find that in a regular retail store.”

Shoppers can also find furniture, kitchenware and dorm essentials for a fraction of the cost. Lovenguth said the mission just received a large shipment of items that are perfect for college dorm living.

Some thrift stores use most of their revenue for community charity efforts. The Thrifty Shopper uses profits for the Rescue Mission's programing and housing, with 19 thrift stores in New York.