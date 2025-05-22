ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — A little more than a month ago, a now bare area of the Resch Expo was the green room where NFL Draft prospects and their families awaited a call to the big stage.

“The guts of the draft, if you will, were in this building as far as the players, the media and the actual draft itself. The NFL officials were all in this building,” said Terry Charles with PMI Entertainment Group.

PMI is the organization that manages the Resch Center and Resch Expo for Brown County.

Hosting the green room was a role that went unseen by most attendees, but one that was considered as plans for the facility were drawn up.

“Our job now is to show the rest of the world this is how big of an event that was in this building and that we can do things like this,” Charles said.

The Resch Expo opened in January 2021. The modern building was an important piece of securing the draft in Green Bay.

County leaders and tourism officials said the success of the draft sets up the area for other large events.

“We don’t get the event here without the Resch Complex and PMI and the work that they did and the investment the county did in modifying and building the Resch Expo,” said Nick Meisner of Discover Green Bay. “Frankly, it doesn’t come here without it. It was so heavily used during the draft.”

The NFL Draft drew 600,000 people.

Meisner said Discover Green Bay is working to lock in business in the coming years based on the success of the draft.

“We’ve been using the draft as a tool to sales for events since it was announced the draft was coming here,” he said. “The publicity started when the event was announced.”

Charles said as things have returned to a more routine business pattern, there’s a sense of pride that comes with being part of an event like the draft.

“This was the sports Mecca of all sports for those three days,” he said. “It was happening in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and it was happening in our building.”