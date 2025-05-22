About 220 workers at the eBay subsidiary TCGplayer will lose their jobs as it closes its authentication center in Syracuse, the online business giant said Thursday.

In a statement, an eBay spokesperson said TCGplayer, an online trading card game marketplace, would phase out its Syracuse Authentication Center and consolidate its operations within an eBay logistics center in Kentucky.

"This was a difficult decision," the spokesperson said. "We recognize the near-term impact it will have on our employees, their families and the Syracuse community, and we are dedicated to taking care of our people during this transition.”

TCGPlayer is a technology platform for the collectibles industry founded by Chedy Hampson that has operated in Syracuse for 17 years.

eBay acquired it in 2022 for about $295 million. The California-based company said at the time that it would help build its commitment to trading card enthusiasts.

eBay plans to wind down operations at the Syracuse Authentication Center to allow for a transition period.