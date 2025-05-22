BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne officials are considering a proposal with the aim of connecting downtown Melbourne with its waterfront. A big part of it is an amphitheater aiming to attract more people to the area.

What You Need To Know A new proposal would seek to bring more people to the waterfront in Melbourne



The planned space would include an ampitheater



Officials hope the project will boost the economy

Leaders are hoping the new development will attract locals and tourists and become a gathering spot to boost the local economy.

Cassandra Hartford runs Reach Commercial Real Estate in downtown Melbourne. She knows a thing or two about property values.

She also serves as board chair for Melbourne Main Street.

“We know we have something really special here and we want to share it with the local community and the greater beyond,” Hartford said.

The group has a vision for a big development that will connect downtown with the waterfront area of Crane Creek.

The plan is to transform Holmes Park on Melbourne Avenue into an amphitheater, play area for kids, splash pad and event space.

Part of the new 3-acre park would be on land purchased by North American Properties, which will be donated back to the city.

“We had the perfect opportunity, the owner of one of the parcels is on the board with us, Kat Butler, she’s a part of North American Properties, she’s been a key player in contributing the parcel to the project, and what better time than now,” Hartford said.

Leaders say the space will be a cultural hub for concerts and performances and space for 200-300 spectators.

The existing tree canopy in the park will be preserved. All of this is designed to bring in people to the downtown area.

“If you are bringing in a really cool band, people are going to come early, they are going to patronize businesses, they are going to stay at the hotels, they’re going to Air b & b, they’re going to shop,” said Hartford.

Christina Morgan’s daily walking route with her dog Rio takes them around the current park.

She likes the idea of a new gathering spot.

“I think it’s perfect. What a great use,” Morgan said.

Estimated cost of the project is $3,000,000, to be funded with public and private sources.

The concept was presented to Melbourne City Council last week, but no decisions have been made yet.

Some visitors have expressed parking concerns.

But right now, there are more than 800 free spaces downtown, and a new apartment complex is being built next to the concept park, offering a more than 300 space parking garage.