Wolfspeed stock tanked by about 70% Wednesday morning following a report stating the semiconductor supplier with a much-touted manufacturing plant in Marcy is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

The silicone carbide chipmaker is pursuing Chapter 11 bankruptcy after efforts fell apart to restructure its pile of debt out of court, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Wolfspeed opened its Marcy fab as the first tenant at Marcy Nanocenter three years ago with a goal of employing 600 people by 2029.

Located on the SUNY Polytechnic Institute campus, Wolfspeed operates a silicon carbide fabrication facility that public officials have held up as a major piece of the burgeoning tech economy in Central New York.

In announcing $750 million in federal CHIPS funding for the company in October, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Wolfspeed would help the Mohawk Valley lead America’s semiconductor renaissance, and create long-term, good-paying jobs.

The funding was meant to boost Wolfspeed’s upstate expansion, and help build a North Carolina facility to send chip wafers to the Marcy Nanocenter to be finished.

The report appeared to take area officials by surprise, as Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente mentioned Wolfspeed as a point of pride in his State of the County address on Tuesday.

When the fab opened in 2022, Picente said it "changes the whole dynamics of Oneida County."