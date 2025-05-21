Wolfspeed stock plummeted Wednesday morning after a report that the semiconductor supplier is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

The silicone carbide chipmaker is pursuing Chapter 11 bankruptcy after efforts fell apart to restructure its pile of debt out of court, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Wolfspeed stock on Wednesday opened at $1.14 after closing at $3.13 on Tuesday.

The company, founded in Durham as Cree Research in the 1980s, produces silicon carbide, which goes into in a range of high-tech uses including electric vehicles, renewable energy and appliances.

It has rebranded as it has grown, and a $5 billion manufacturing plant was on track for completion this year in Siler City in western Chatham County.

The expansion, which qualified for hundreds of millions of dollars in local and state financial incentives, promised to bring 1,800 jobs by 2030.

Then-President Joe Biden visited the the plant under construction in 2023 to open his “Investing in America tour” that highlighted his focus on developing new manufacturing capacity for things like semiconductors and microchips.

Wolfspeed has not responded to a request for comment.