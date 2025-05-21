PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Following Tuesday night's vote in Port Washington, the city appears set to add itself to the growing list of communities in Wisconsin welcoming in massive new data centers.

"Wisconsin is always attractive to businesses because of our workforce [and] our natural resources," said Missy Hughes, the CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. "What we're really seeing with the data centers is an opportunity for businesses to take advantage of a very positive incentive that the legislature and the government passed in the last budget."

Hughes said the break on sales tax tied to the incentive makes Wisconsin very attractive to developers.

"There are definitely [more] requests about whether we have the land or the power that can help to achieve a data center," Hughes said. "As we're looking at all our opportunities, we want to make sure that we're talking to businesses and they understand the benefits of doing business here in Wisconsin."

Watch the full interview above.