ORLANDO, Fla. — May 22 is the big day; Universal’s Epic Universe opens.

It has been more than two decades since a major theme park opened in the Orlando area and it is bound to provide a major boost to the local economy.

People are ready for this, especially the students at Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

Epic Universe is right in their backyard, and they can’t wait to learn from a place that will impact their careers.

Arthur De Paula is getting his undergraduate degree in hospitality management.

He’s from Brazil and knew Orlando was the spot to be to study in that field.

“As an industry professional, it presents us with so many job opportunities and so many opportunities to grow whether it be in full time, part time, internships, seasonal work,” De Paula said.

De Paula is not alone as there are so many students like him that share his passion.

One of them is John Koprowicz.

“I had to be here because I knew that the Orlando area year by year it was always advancing when it came to tourism and the attraction industry,” Koprowicz said.

Koprowicz is also the president of the Future Theme Park Leaders Association, he college’s longest running student organization is dedicated to creating a community of theme park enthusiasts.

“We are all about creating and helping the next leaders of the theme park industry right here at Rosen College. So, we take professional visits to theme parks to talk to professionals within different departments,” Koprowicz said.

That passion students have is something the faculty can feel, according to Dr. Jessica Wickey, the director of the internship program at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

“What they can learn in their classroom they can literally execute across the street with internships and full time and part time careers,” Dr. Wickey said.

She calls the addition of Epic Universe a win-win for Central Florida because Orlando’s reputation as the hospitality capital of the world is spreading.

“People don’t remember what they hear or what they see. They remember how they feel or how you made them feel. That’s what we get to do in hospitality and that’s why I love it,” Dr. Wickey said.

The Rosen College of Hospitality Management tells Spectrum News the opening of Epic Universe is expected to generate more than 14,000 jobs spanning roles in lodging, food and beverage, events, entertainment, and guest services.