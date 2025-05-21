GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ethan Greene has an internship lined up this summer working for a furniture manufacturer in Michigan.

It’s another stop on his journey to a career in prototype and design.

What You Need To Know An NWTC program teaches a range of skills, from computer-assisted design to 3D printing and welding The two-year program has roughly 30 students Careers range from prototype model builders to engineering designers and product developers

“I love designing things. I love creating new ideas and I love the art behind it too,” he said.

Greene is wrapping up the two-year program at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. It’s one of only a handful of focused two-year programs in the nation.

The capstone project is building a police station for the Safety Town portion of the Center for Childhood Safety in Ashwaubenon.

“Actually, putting it in just now is really cool,” Greene said. “We took eight weeks to create this and design it in the hopes some kids will have some fun in it.”

The program covers skills like computer assisted design, 3D printing, welding, woodworking, CNC machining and industrial painting.

“People come up with ideas and we come in and make decisions on how to build that prototype,” said Andy Nooyen, the program instructor. “We’re not designing anything per se, we’re building people’s ideas, but we’re breaking down how to build that prototype.”

Career paths can lead to jobs in areas like architectural model builders, product developers and rapid prototype technicians.

“We send a lot of students all over the country. I sent a student to Massachusetts, I sent a student out to Washington this year,” Nooyen said. “But then there are also great local opportunities where they’re doing different things. They could be working at companies, pattern shops and foundries. They could be working at metal fabrication companies designing brackets and different things like that. Running lasers.”

Greene has a longer-term vision for his career path.

“To really grow in my skill sets and to get right into the industry for a couple years with the hopes of starting a business building skateboards,” he said.