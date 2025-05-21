MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, with a population of 419,000, and it's projected to grow nearly 1% every year through 2050.

To keep up, commissioners are looking into adding additional fire rescue and emergency medical service resources through impact fees.

Under the proposed fee, the county would adopt an ordinance that would ensure all new developments contribute to the cost of fire rescue and EMS infrastructure required to support it.

Fire Chief James Banta said now is the time to get ahead of the growth.

“It takes us two years to get a fire engine now,” Banta said. “I’ve been fire chief since 2017. A fire engine back then cost about $400,000. Now it’s about $900,000. With significant inflation, with significant growth, we work hard to try to keep up with that pace.”

Banta said the impact fees would also improve response times and coverage in the community.

“We have identified certain areas for future fire stations and future EMS stations,” he said.

Right now, the county owns and operates 32 stations.

Between 2019 and looking ahead to 2028, leaders have allocated about $1.4 million to go toward fire rescue and $1.2 million toward EMS.

That money is coming from the infrastructure sales tax and fire operating fund.

If the ordinance is approved, the county could generate $16.9 million to $20.5 million over a five-year period. For EMS, the county could generate around $7.3 million over the next five years.

“I think it’s important that as a community grows, that the growth helps fund the resources and the need for resources moving forward,” Banta said.

The county is holding the first public hearing on the issue Friday to discuss the proposed fee rates.

If approved, the fees would go into effect on Oct. 1.