CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater is considering converting the Clearwater Main Library into something new, should the right proposal come along.

The city will begin accepting proposals Wednesday for applicants who would like to partner with the city and turn the main library building into a new "destination experience."

What You Need To Know Executive Director of the Clearwater CRA Jesus Nino said parts of the large building are underutilized and the city wanted to look at creative ways to share the expenses





The more than 100-year-old building currently houses the library, an art exhibit, city council chambers, and multiple city offices





Application period runs from May 21 to June 20



Proposal applications can be submitted here



First library was built at current Drew Street and Osceola Avenue location in 1916



City hopes to expand on Coachman Park, The BayCare Sound with new use for library building

Executive Director of the Clearwater CRA Jesus Nino said parts of the large building are underutilized and the city wanted to look at creative ways to share the expenses while adding value for those visiting downtown.

Applications could be museums, planetariums, performing arts institutions, or other concepts that could add to the city’s downtown culture.

The city is hoping to enter into a lease with one or more interested participants who would use at least 10,000 square feet of the existing building for exhibits, amenities, or even dining.

“The concept, for us, is to see what’s out there and have the market kind of tell us what can be done with this library,” Nino said. “Proposals can come in for a portion of the library, or for the entire library.”

Nino says this idea first began with city council members and grew from there. The five-story building is more than 92,000 square feet that houses the library, an art exhibit, city council chambers, and multiple city offices.

Once the new city hall is completed in 2026, many of those city offices will be moving to the new facility.

The location on the edge of Coachman Park and just a few hundred yards from The BayCare Sound music venue, Nino says, makes it a prime spot. Should the city lease just part of the main building, library operations could remain. If an applicant wishes to lease the entire building, it would have to become a ballot referendum and go before the voters.

“Our charter does limit us in what we can do as a library, so if there’s anything outside of those charter requirements, then it would have to be a referendum and go before voters,” Nino explained.

The city says they are open to interior redesign, including modifications to the interior floor plan and layout, but the building must stay intact.

The city is not entertaining offers for residential development, a hotel, or office space.