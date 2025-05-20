MILWAUKEE — The 2024 Republican National Convention hosted in Milwaukee last summer generated $321.5 million for the state and local economy, a final impact report from the MKE 2024 Host Committee shows.

What You Need To Know The 2024 Republican National Convention hosted in Milwaukee last summer generated $321.5 million for the state and local economy



The MKE 2024 Host Committee released its final impact report on Tuesday



Of the total impact, $216.3 million was in direct spending



Visitor spending on things like hotels, food, retail and more contributed $54.1 million

Of that, $216.3 million was in direct spending, which officials said greatly exceeded expectations for the convention.

“Milwaukee embraced the convention with open arms. Tens of thousands of Republican delegates and members of the media who traveled here from around the country were raving about our city after July’s convention,” said Reince Priebus, chairman of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “We’re hopeful that putting Wisconsin on a major international stage will lead to more opportunities for the city in the future.”

Around 50,000 people came to Milwaukee for the RNC. Those visitors contributed $54.1 million, through things like lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and entertainment, and local transportation.

Operational spending — which included third-party events, convention security costs, employee payrolls and more — was at $162.2 million.

For spending, business services had the biggest economic impact of all industries, at $73.4. That was followed by finance, insurance and real estate ($61.2), government ($50.6), lodging ($39.7), food and beverage ($23.1), construction and utilities ($17.4) and more.

The lowest amount was to agriculture, fishing and mining, which saw zero financial impact.

The report said direct spending helped support 3,441 part-time and full-time local jobs. The highest jobs that were impacted were in the business services and food and beverage sectors. Over $110 million was generated in labor income, the report found.

But that report also dove into other impacts beyond just the economic components.

After the event, the Host Committee donated $350,000 of furniture used by their staff at the RNC back to local organizations. That included 850 pieces of home furniture and 215 pieces of office furniture.

“We do have people that come out of the correction system that just don’t have anything, don’t have a place to stay or have a home, but they may get an apartment, and they may need a piece of furniture here or there. That’s where Community Warehouse comes into play… I’m just looking forward to seeing somebody’s face when they come and pick it up... this is a blessing,” said Frank Penigar Jr. with Partners In Hope, a group that received some of that furniture, in the report.

Four initial donations worth $40,000 were also given by the Host Committee to Fisher House Wisconsin, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and Veterans Community Project.

Local business around the RNC perimeter also felt the impact, with 3rd Street Market Hall seeing a boost in sales.

“We had a really solid week; RNC events generated about 30% more than we do in a normal week. Plus, I met hundreds and hundreds of delegates talking about how much they loved Milwaukee,” said Omar Shaikh, of the market hall, in the report.

Despite highlighting the positives, other businesses said the week wasn’t as good as they initially hoped. Some, like Downtown Market & Smoke Shop, were sealed off by the tall metal fencing for the convention.

Samir Saddique, owner of Downtown Market, told The Associated Press soon after the event wrapped that the convention brought “a lot of nothing” for him. Djdade Denson, who co-owns Coffee Makes You Black, also told Spectrum News in an interview last year that he didn’t get as much business as he hoped.

Despite some of those lags, businesses still saw the RNC as a win for the city.

“From filling the Baird Center to a made-for-TV production in Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee proved itself to be a world-class convention destination. Our entire goal with this convention was to help put Milwaukee on the map for future events, and it already has,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, in a release. “Meeting planners from around the country have cited the convention as the reason they want to bring their meetings here. We’re excited for what the future holds because of our success in 2024.