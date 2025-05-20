COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus-area cookie shop landed on the list of nominations for USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice "Best Cookie Shop" list.

The list features 20 stores from around the country. Among them is Lion Cub's Cookies, a Grandview Heights staple that's been around since 2019.

According to its website, the dough is made from scratch every morning with more than 80 flavors on rotation. At first, it started as a few pop-ups around the area, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in 2021, it found its permanent home on 1261 Grandview Ave. It also has a location in Worthington at 7105 North High St.

"At Lion Cub’s Cookies in Columbus, Ohio, nostalgia meets creativity in every warm, gooey bite," USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice writers said about the shop. "Beloved staples like chocolate chip and iced sugar cookies anchor the menu, while seasonal and limited-edition flavors — like cinnamon roll and the over-the-top brookie bomb — keep things exciting."

Voting is open now until Monday, June 9 at noon. Only one vote per day is allowed. To cast your vote and to see the other nominees, click here.