Heath Graham from Saskatoon Canada had exciting summer plans for a 10-day Road Trip with friends through the heart of the United States. The adventure was supposed to begin in Winnipeg, about 60 miles north of the border, and end nearly 1,500 miles away in Austin, Texas.

“A barbeque-themed trip,” he said. “We were going to check out some sites along the way and eat some great food.”

But in the end, Graham and his friends decided to cancel their big trip amid rising tensions between the U.S and Canada. Graham said it wasn't the tariff announcement but the rhetoric coming out of the White House about making Canada the ‘51st State’ that made him pull the plug.

Preliminary data from 'Statistics Canada' show that land trips by Canadians from the U.S. plummeted by over 35% in April, and air trips dropped nearly 20%



According to the U.S. Travel Association, international travelers spend roughly $180 billion in every U.S. year, amounting to one-fifth of the entire travel industry



States like California have launched advertsising campaigns to try and convince Canadians to return to the U.S. despite the rhetoric coming from the White House.

“We don’t find this funny,” he said. “As much as some people might think it’s a joke, we take our sovereignty very seriously. And we’re showing that with how we’re spending our money.”

Graham and his friends are not alone. Spectrum News posted to the ‘r/BuyCanadian’ page on Reddit, asking about canceled plans, and were inundated with hundreds of responses.

One user wrote that her best friend lives in Montana but that she will “never go back ever again.” Another opted out of a family reunion in New York because “the idea of U.S. travel is absurd” to the whole family.

Jon De Roo, who lives in Vancouver Island in western Canada, also responded. He was originally going to join his Fantasy Football league for a group trip to Phoenix to watch the Masters and celebrate his friend’s birthday. But De Roo decided to cancel due to the state of politics in Washington.

“I told my buddies I can’t travel to a country that’s threatening to annex us in good conscious,” he said.

These Canadians are part of a growing movement in the country to boycott U.S. products and avoid traveling to their neighbor to the south. This trend is showing up in the latest tourism data:

Preliminary data from ‘Statistics Canada’ show that in April, the number of Canadians returning from the U.S. by land plummeted by a whopping 35.2%, dropping from 1.92 million travelers in April 2024 to 1.24 million in April 2025.

The preliminary data show that the number of Canadians returning by air from the U.S. dropped by 19.9% in April 2025, compared to the year before.

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over the drop in travel from Canada during a recent media availability in the Oval Office. The President referred to the U.S. as the ‘tourism capital of the world.’

“There’s a little nationalism there I guess — perhaps,” he said. “It’s not a big deal.”

Fortunately for the U.S. tourism industry, the decline has not been as pronounced outside of Canada. Preliminary numbers from the National Travel and Tourism Office showed that overseas visitors, excluding Canada and Mexico, were down nearly 11.6% in March. But in April, the number of these visitors actually increased by 8%.

“These overseas travelers are absolutely critical to the American economy,” said Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

Freeman said that international travelers spend roughly $180 billion dollars in the U.S. every year, making up a fifth of the entire travel industry. He said that even a 1% dip in international visitation would cost the economy roughly $2 billion.

“It’s not too late,” he said. “We can regain these travelers. The most important thing we can do though is send a message that we want their business.”

The dip in Canadian visitors, which make up roughly a quarter of the overseas visitors to the U.S., can have a pronounced impact on border states. John Percy, the president of ‘Destination Niagara USA’ said many local businesses by Niagara Falls, get roughly 10% of their business from Canadians.

“Canadians are our friends and neighbors to the north,” he said. “They’re like a neighborhood separated by a bridge.”

Percy said a decline in overseas visitors can have a major impact on the tax base as well since these international visitors tend to be high-value spenders.

“We love our domestic visitors,” Percy said. “They make up the biggest portion of our business here. But when you have an international visitor, they have a tendency to stay longer and spend more in many destinations.”

State leaders have been trying to counter the growing hostilities from Canadians as well by unveiling new advertisements pushing tourism to their states. In one ad, California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared on camera with a direct appeal for Canadians.

“The Golden State and Canada have always shared so much in common,” he said. “Sure you know who is trying to stir things up in DC. But don’t let that ruin your beach plans.”

But despite these appeals, many of the Canadians we spoke with seemed hesitant to change their minds.

“It’s forever changed our relationship,” De Roo said.

Percy expressed hope that this would only be temporary but conceded that some of these Canadians may be gone for good.

“When you see the numbers coming out that Canadians are switching to Mexico or Europe,” he said, “that’s lost business that we may not get back.”