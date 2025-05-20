ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A building located at 300 Central Avenue in downtown St. Pete has sat empty for years, but could become the site of a new boutique hotel.

The proposal for the site includes a 74-room hotel.

St. Petersburg City Council members say the plans for the site are consistent with its downtown redevelopment plan. However, a damage assessment of the structure needs to be done to see how this project will take shape.

The 11-story building was heavily damaged during the Hurricane Milton.

The building has been vacant for years. At one point, it was considered for a luxury apartment complex, but that has since been scrapped.

Either way, business owners in the area are thrilled at this latest development.

Hank Haddad runs Ruby’s, which is a live music venue that is just right down the street. He says this could help to bring more customers to the area.

“I think it’s great, if they can make it work. Permitting down here is always a little rough, but if they can make it work, this is a prime spot of St. Pete to be at,” Haddad said.

There is no timeline on when the damage assessment will be complete.