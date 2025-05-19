CINCINNATI — Over a month after much of southern Ohio dealt with historic flooding, businesses and venues are still affected, including wedding venues.

It’s left some brides scrambling to find a new place to say their "I Do’s."

What You Need To Know Morning View Meadows is one wedding venue that was affected by flooding, having to cancel three weddings



Annie Lefler, a bride getting married later this month at another venue, had to change her venue six weeks before her wedding because the flooding closed it down for the season



Lefler said while it was tough to adjust her expectations so late in the wedding planning process, she's still grateful and excited for all of her people supporting her on her big day

It’s something no bride-to-be wants to see.

“We drove by the venue on a Sunday before the river had even crested and there was like six feet of water inside of the venue and we were like this is not good," said Annie Lefler, a bride getting married later this month.

Lefler dreamt of getting married at the Riverside Gardens Event Center, but she quickly realized that was not going to happen.

“She (the owner) was like, 'Actually this is unlike any other floods,'" Lefler said. "'We’re going to have to cancel.' They were really nice about finding a different spot and giving a refund.”

Just six weeks before her big day, she had to notify all of her guests of a new location.

“I almost feel the need to text everyone on top of the postcard to be like don’t go to the wrong spot," Lefler said.

While Lefler was able to handle the change with grace, her venue, along with others, like Morning View Meadows, woke up to flood waters destroying their livelihood.

For Amy Walker, the owner of Morning View Meadows, it was a nightmare seeing her venue flood the morning of a wedding.

“I was in tears, because that’s one thing you don’t ever want to do is be the reason somebody can’t have their wedding," Walker said.

With flood waters cresting inside at over four feet, they had no choice but to cancel three weddings. But once the water receded, they worked day and night to be ready for the rest of the wedding season.

“A relief like no other," Walker said. "And then she delivered that video to me within 24 hours and I just cried.”

Walker said the support of the brides to keep their wedding at her venue this spring and summer is something she is immensely grateful for.

“These girls could have just worried about their day and said we need to find another venue. We can’t wait this out," she said.

With the stress of picking a new venue behind her, Lefler's planning how her new space will look.

She is looking forward to being with all of her loved ones on her big day.

“Everyone that we love is going to come," she said. "And even though we had our heart set on one location, it’s going to be OK.”