HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A recent rise in unlicensed contract work is raising attention within Citrus County, and officials say it's been a growing concern since the last hurricane season.

Cases involving homeowners hiring unlicensed contractors to make home repairs have risen this past year, according to county officials This type of activity, they say, increases after any kind of event that damages a lot of structures, such as a severe weather event A few tips to avoid hiring an unlicensed contractor include asking for a copy of that person's license and making sure every contract has their license number

They say there are ways for homeowners to protect themselves and their homes.

Within the walls of her family’s business, Circle T Sod Farms, Katrina Leturno is hard at work.

“There’s a greater need for renovation services and things to be fixed on your home,” she said.

With the rainy season ahead, Leturno said she is seeing an increase in customers.

“Started out as just a little family-owned small company,” said Leturno. “We’re glad to be in this community.”

She said there has been some recent trouble, though: A growing amount of unlicensed work is being performed in the county.

“Any time that there is a higher demand for something, you’re going to see a rise in unlicensed contractors coming and trying to have the opportunity to work on those projects as well,” Leturno said.

Aside from her business, Leturno is also the president of the Citrus County Building Alliance. She advocates for the building industry and trades within Citrus County, working alongside Kayla Carroll and Gaston Hall.

“That activity occurs all the time," Hall said. "But once you have any kind of event that damages a lot of structures, then you have a very big uptick in unlicensed, unpermitted activity."

Hall is a retired certified general contractor, and said he has seen his fair share of repair work done the right way. There are red flags you can look for when a homeowner is concerned about someone posing as a licensed contractor.

“Make sure you’ve got a copy of their license,” he said. “Make sure you’ve got a copy of their insurance. Make sure that every contract has their license number on there and that you can call and make sure that license is active.”

It’s these small, but important details Hall and Leturno are trying to pass along, before it’s too late.

“You also run the risk of losing your home insurance because you’ve had uncontracted work done that isn’t up to today’s standards,” Leturno said. "There’s a lot of risk on the homeowner, and they need to understand that when they’re choosing to go with somebody who is unlicensed.”