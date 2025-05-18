COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joseph Cabalquinto is a bike enthusiast who’s been riding and selling bicycles for years. He says now more than ever people are starting to ride.

“There’s been a lot of people interested in coming in, coming in to buy bikes,” said Cabalquinto, an assistant manager at Johnny Velo Bikes assistant manager.

As sales increase, so do prices. Cabalquinto said normal analog bikes are increasing anywhere between $30-$300 and electric bikes are increasing up to $100 or more.

“We’ve seen increases in prices. And I think that’s kind of somewhat normal every day or every year. They do tend to increase a little bit. But at the same time this year especially, we’ve seen some increases in our prices,” said Cabalquinto.

But those price increases aren’t stopping Columbus resident Greta Honeycutt from purchasing a new bike. She rides her bike every day and even has considered selling her car.

“I think it’s definitely possible it could be more expensive, but yeah, I love cycling. I want to keep doing it. It’s something that’s important to me,” said Honeycutt.

It’s been six years since she last purchased a bike, and she says after moving back to Columbus it was time to get a new one no matter the cost.

“Honestly, moving back to Columbus, I was when I started writing the most. I’ve been on and off have even owning a car here, so I love to use it for commuting around the neighborhood,” said Honeycutt.

The mentality that Honeycutt has of expecting more expensive prices is what Cabalquinto is hearing from customers. Prices are going up, but shoppers anticipate it.

“People are tending to understand that prices are going up everywhere. Everything from, you know, eggs to cars to bicycles. So that’s not an uncommon thing, and they’re actually seeing that in itself,” said Cabalquinto.

To help with the rising costs of bikes, Johnny Velo Bikes is offering different programs to help with the purchasing process because at the end of the day, they want everyone to have access to riding.

“Johnny Velo Bikes is interested in getting everyone to ride a bike. That’s our main goal, is to get them on the right bike for them. And I’d love to see a lot more of them on the road,” said Cabalquinto.