ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Corey Area Business Association in St. Pete Beach hosted a grand reopening Saturday for the businesses on Corey Avenue.

Many of the businesses on the street sustained damage from the 2024 hurricanes



A lot of the businesses are back open but still making repairs

One of the areas hit by the 2024 hurricanes, the block party severed as a thank you to the community for showing them support through these challenging months.

For Ken Hautmann, getting Chill Restaurant and Bar operating like before the 2024 hurricanes did not happen quickly.

“There was two feet of sheetrock all the way around the building that had to be removed,” he said. “Electrical had to be replaced. Behind the bar, all that refrigeration equipment had to be replaced.”

Hautmann said things are going well but it would be impossible without the support from the community.

That’s why the Corey Area Business Association closed off part of the street for the block party.

“We really started planning it as soon as the second storm was over back in October,” Hautmann said. “We knew we wanted to do something for a grand reopening.”

Most of the businesses in the area have reopened.

However, not all of them are back to where they were before the storms.

Repairs are ongoing, with Hautmann stating they’re still on the path to recovery.

“We’ve got a lot more rebuilding to do, but it’s a first step of trying to get things back to normal,” he said.