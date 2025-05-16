DAYTONA BEACH, FLA — Welcome to Rockville is back in Daytona Beach.

From May 15 through 18, more than 150 bands will take to the world center of racing.

Event organizers say more than 220,000 people will be in attendance.

For event goers, they’re living their best life while trying to stay cool at the same time.

“Leave that crop top at home and hydrate,” Welcome to Rockville visitor Vicki Mack said.

Event organizers want attendees to know if they plan on rocking out at the Daytona International Speedway, there is support in place to keep people safe and hydrated.

“We have tripled our shade structures; we have 50% more free water so fans can bring a sealed store purchased water bottle or a plastic water container that they can fill up for free. We also have water hoses at each station and a professional company came in and did misters and chill zones,” Chamie McCurry, General Manager for Danny Wimmer Presents said.

And with all the people coming in, Daytona Beach is seeing the benefits.

“This is great for Daytona Beach. It puts us on a worldwide spotlight. It generates a significant positive impact for our lodging properties, our restaurants, our attractions,” Andrew Booth, director of communications for the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

One of those businesses is Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery.

“Suddenly the person who didn’t like dark beer found something they like. Now I have them on the hook for whatever,” Michael Boyer, Brewer & Manager at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery said.

Michael Boyer says as crazy as this event is, he said NASCAR sponsored events bring in more money.

“One of the things that hurts us is they have their own liquor license, the company, the sponsors Rockville. So, our liquor license isn’t able to coincide with that and we’re not able to sell to go products, so we lose out on those sales,” Boyer said.

For a full list of who’s performing, visit this link.

This is the fifth year the event is being held at Daytona Beach.