It should come as no surprise that Michael Whatley, the chairman of the Republican National Committee, is thrilled that Democrats have been struggling.

“The Democratic Party right now is in free fall," Whatley told Spectrum News. "They're absolutely rudderless. They're leaderless."

What You Need To Know Spectrum News spoke with Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley as the 2026 midterm elections approach



Whatley said President Donald Trump has “completely remade the Republican Party”



The GOP is targeting House districts that Democrats represent but Trump won last fall



Whatley defended the president’s tariff and trade agenda

Whatley has headed the national GOP since March 2024, working hand in hand with President Donald Trump to win the White House and control of Congress last November.

“President Trump has completely remade the Republican Party,” Whatley said. “I think he's done it in a very important way. Right now we are the party of common sense.”

Whatley said work is already underway to perform well in the 2026 midterm elections.

“We need to make sure in this election cycle that we expand our majorities in the House and the Senate," he said. "We need to make sure we have four years of a Congress and a Senate that are going to work with President Trump to get this agenda moving."

The current Congress is so closely divided that it’s rare anything passes easily. That has prompted the president to sign more than 150 executive orders to get things done.

Whatley said the GOP is targeting 13 congressional districts represented by Democrats that Trump won last year. The party is working to defend three districts that Republicans hold but former Vice President Kamala Harris won in 2024. The Cook Political Report lists them here.

Whatley said he thinks Republicans can pick up Senate seats in New Hampshire, Michigan and Georgia while winning potentially competitive races for GOP seats in North Carolina, Maine and Kentucky.

The Republican National Committee raised $56 million in the first quarter of 2025, a record for a nonelection year.

There has been talk of the president endorsing primary challengers to more moderate incumbent Republicans — such as Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Thillis of North Carolina — which could put their must-win seats at risk.

What is Whatley advising the president to do?

“If they're going to support this agenda, if they're going to support the America-first agenda and the agenda that their communities want to see enforced, then he should be absolutely supportive for it,” Whatley told Spectrum News.

Whatley said the party is fully behind Trump’s agenda, including his zig-zagging tariff and trade policies that are causing prices to fluctuate.

“The trade negotiations that are taking place right now are level setting and making sure that America is going to be treated fairly around the world when it comes to those trade deals," he said. "So at this point in time, the delivery is working as planned."

Back in March, Spectrum News spoke with Ken Martin, the new chairman of the Democratic Party. He said Democrats are prioritizing winning back control of the House to try to slow the president down.

Democrats raised $9 million in February, the most in that month in four years.